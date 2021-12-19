Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

OLMA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 888,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $387.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,987 shares of company stock worth $1,047,301. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,653 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 317,871 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,742,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

