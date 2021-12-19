Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.97. 108,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,403,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

