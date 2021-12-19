Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.97. 108,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,403,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71.
In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
