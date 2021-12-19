Oak Street Health’s (OSH) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

OSH stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $2,519,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,819 shares of company stock worth $26,771,032. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

