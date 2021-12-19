Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUWE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $730,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

