Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTR. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $70.84 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nutrien by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Nutrien by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.