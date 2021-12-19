Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 1,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 406,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,796 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 969.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 85,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 48.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

