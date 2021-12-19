Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 1,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 406,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,796. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 304,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.