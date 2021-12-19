NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $65.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.