North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE NRT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,790. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.18. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,720.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

