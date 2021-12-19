Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

NRDXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Nordex alerts:

NRDXF remained flat at $$15.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nordex has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.