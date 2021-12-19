Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives $63.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.80) to €11.20 ($12.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NRDBY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. 97,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,400. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

