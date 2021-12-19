Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Hold

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.80) to €11.20 ($12.58) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.16.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

