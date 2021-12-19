NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

NKE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

