Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.54

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $11.78. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 8,331 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,898 shares of company stock worth $142,522. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicholas Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

