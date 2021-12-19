NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $315.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.17.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE opened at $291.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at about $202,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 8,254.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.