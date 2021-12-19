Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 16.7% Higher

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS) shares traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 642,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 728,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship properties include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario; and the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of approximately 3800 hectares situated to the north-west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

