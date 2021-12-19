NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.