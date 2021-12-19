NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells $1,097,113.79 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

