New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,405 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 3,078.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.