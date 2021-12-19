New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. Stepan has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

