New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of ALLETE worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.