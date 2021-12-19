New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.49 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,421,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in IAA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IAA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

