New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of M.D.C. worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 869.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

MDC stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

