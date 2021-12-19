New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.19 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 827.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.91 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

