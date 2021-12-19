New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,803 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,843 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after acquiring an additional 776,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,205,000 after acquiring an additional 619,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $98.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SYNH. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

