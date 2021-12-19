New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

NFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $712,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 266.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

