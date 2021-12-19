Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $47,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Netflix by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $586.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

