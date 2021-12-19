NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Up 42.5% in November

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CLSA dropped their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 64,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.75. 7,538,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

