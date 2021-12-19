NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 12.0% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 54,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA reduced their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $93.75 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.16.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

