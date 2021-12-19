Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Acquires $344,601.83 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Monde Nkosi purchased 78,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $344,601.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UEPS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

