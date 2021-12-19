Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

NTOIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 99,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,641. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.7983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

