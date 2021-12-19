Neogen (NEOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect Neogen to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. Neogen has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neogen by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 422,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Neogen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

