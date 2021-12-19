Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $14.82. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 2,443 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

