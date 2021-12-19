National Express Group (LON:NEX) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.63) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEX. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.10) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.49) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, National Express Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 340 ($4.49).

NEX stock opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 250.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.46).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

