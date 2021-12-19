Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Shares of LYB opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

