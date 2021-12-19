Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGU. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 742.8% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 113,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 942,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

MGU stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This is a positive change from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.