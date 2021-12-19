Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,399 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 308,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 302,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

