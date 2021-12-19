Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $215.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

