Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 206,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.08 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.