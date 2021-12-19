MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.33

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 1058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

A number of analysts have commented on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,037,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

