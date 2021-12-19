MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

MTYFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research cut MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

