MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $72.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Veritas Investment Research lowered MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $44.66 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

