M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

Shares of AMP opened at $294.63 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.83 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

