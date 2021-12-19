M&T Bank Corp Purchases 127 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $16,647,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.05.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

