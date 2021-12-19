M&T Bank Corp Has $10.09 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.18 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $246.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day moving average is $228.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

