M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

