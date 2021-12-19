M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 340,327 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 340,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,428,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

