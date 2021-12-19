Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg Sells 2,211 Shares

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $86,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Movado Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Movado Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Movado Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

