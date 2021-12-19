Motco Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $115.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

