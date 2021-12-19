Motco Sells 77 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Motco decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 25,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 91.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.82. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

